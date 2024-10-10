2,821 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 367,705 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,351,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $25,018,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,016,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,057.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

