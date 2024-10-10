28,943 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,531,000. Public Storage comprises about 2.0% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $347.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.84 and a 200-day moving average of $302.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

