292 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Alphabet by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,044,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,587,000 after purchasing an additional 465,505 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 62,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $3,441,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $161.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.