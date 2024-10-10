315 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.59. 288,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

