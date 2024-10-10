3,200 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3,668.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARR stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

