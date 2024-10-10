324,646 Shares in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 324,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000. HighPeak Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.68.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.22). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $275.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 17,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $275,016.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,805,350 shares in the company, valued at $74,482,925. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 203,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,206 in the last three months. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

