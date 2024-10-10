3,489 Shares in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 582,961 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 130,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,215. The company has a market cap of $579.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

