360 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,265,000 after acquiring an additional 181,678 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $180.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.19.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

