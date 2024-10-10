36,748 Shares in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Genie Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $450.10 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.08. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy

In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $63,173.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,825.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $63,173.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,825.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,632.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

See Also

