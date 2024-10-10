37,789 Shares in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR) Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Get American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGNR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 8,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89.

About American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.