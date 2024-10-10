384,075 Shares in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 384,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.30% of Immuneering as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Immuneering by 37.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Immuneering by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

IMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immuneering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

IMRX opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Immuneering Co. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.45.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

