3,965 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Northstar Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRLV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $45.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

