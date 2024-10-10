3,965 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Northstar Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XRLV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $45.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46.
About Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Top 2 Analyst Picks: Stocks Poised for Double-Digit Growth
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Oversold: Seize the Opportunity
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Stryker’s Acquisition Spree: Double-Digit Growth on the Horizon
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.