39,718 Shares in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of Park Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 897,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 463,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.17 million, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

