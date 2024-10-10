4,388 Shares in American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FUSI) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FUSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Separately, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 963,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,042,000 after purchasing an additional 739,501 shares in the last quarter.

FUSI opened at $50.77 on Thursday. American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84.

The American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (FUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a global bond portfolio of primarily investment grade, floating rate securities. FUSI was launched on Mar 14, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

