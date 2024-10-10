4,456 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV opened at $69.18 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SOLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

