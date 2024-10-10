5,025 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $315,670 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

