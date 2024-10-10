5,028 Shares in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,931 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,260,876.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Cimpress Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $80.84 on Thursday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

