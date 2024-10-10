5,583 Shares in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Root by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 423,120 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $434,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $573 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $86.57.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.80 million. Root had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 50.80%. Root’s quarterly revenue was up 286.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

