5,789 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $469,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

