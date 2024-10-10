6,227 Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,405,000 after buying an additional 159,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $70,424,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 646,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 176.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 392,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHE. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,552.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.