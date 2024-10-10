69,664 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Bought by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July makes up about 3.6% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.