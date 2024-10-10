74,161 Shares in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 419.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 116,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,116.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 925,018 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 228,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 431.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBTG stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.97 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

