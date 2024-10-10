80,717 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 80,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544,000. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 2.8% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $130,554,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after buying an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after buying an additional 473,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,621,000 after buying an additional 451,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 543.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after buying an additional 335,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at $71,655,152.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

NYSE:EXR opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

