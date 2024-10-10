89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,845 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of 89bio worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETNB. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 739,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 196,329 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 173.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 848,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 538,079 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 22.9% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,164,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 402,999 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

89bio stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

