A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.91.

NYSE:GTLS traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.21. The stock had a trading volume of 128,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 126.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

