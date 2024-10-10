A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,636 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 2.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $5,452,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 574.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,722 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEP. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NEP stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 425,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,006. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.47%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.