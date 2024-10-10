A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,985 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 48.3% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,855 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 87.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 142.1% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 485,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $19.82. 4,509,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,136,754. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.21.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

