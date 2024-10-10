A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the quarter. AES comprises approximately 2.7% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in AES by 92.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 102.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 1,339,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,455. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

