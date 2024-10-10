A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys £154.50 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr bought 25 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.09) per share, for a total transaction of £154.50 ($202.20).

A.G. BARR Stock Up 1.1 %

BAG stock opened at GBX 624 ($8.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 472.50 ($6.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 686 ($8.98). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 639.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 609.65. The stock has a market cap of £694.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.96) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

