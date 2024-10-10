AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $108.86, with a volume of 42893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,441,927. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 80,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 23.3% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

