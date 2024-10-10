Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.10 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.43. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -63.29%.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Aaron’s by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

