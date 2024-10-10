Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Abbott Laboratories traded as high as $115.15 and last traded at $114.84. Approximately 473,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,729,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.63.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.15.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 4,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 23,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.21. The company has a market cap of $201.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

