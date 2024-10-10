Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $176.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $140.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.70. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

