Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.42 and traded as high as $95.97. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $95.63, with a volume of 69,882 shares traded.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 539.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

