Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Up 240.8% in September

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 240.8% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Able View Global Stock Performance
Shares of Able View Global stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Able View Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.
Able View Global Company Profile
