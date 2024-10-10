Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Up 240.8% in September

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 240.8% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Able View Global Stock Performance

Shares of Able View Global stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Able View Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Able View Global Company Profile

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

