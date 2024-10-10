Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

C opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

