Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $19.79 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $19,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after buying an additional 309,702 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,449,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON opened at $359.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.10 and its 200 day moving average is $313.61. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $360.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

