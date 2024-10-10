Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Invests $205,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $238.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $269.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

