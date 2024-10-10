Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $3,740,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

