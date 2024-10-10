Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 83.2% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $287.77 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $288.30. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.56.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,464,384.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.