Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 364 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.22.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA opened at $499.61 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $501.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $464.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
