Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 63 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

LOW stock opened at $277.12 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $278.10. The company has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day moving average is $237.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

