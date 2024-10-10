Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,608 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.96.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $276.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

