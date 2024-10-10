Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $605.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $568.68 and its 200 day moving average is $502.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.