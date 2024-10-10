abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Stock Position Cut by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF accounts for 0.5% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BCI opened at $20.33 on Thursday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

