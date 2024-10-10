ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 65162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,459.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,264.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,937,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 781,070 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,934,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after buying an additional 292,906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,774,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,940 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,704,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 446,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,654,000 after purchasing an additional 281,410 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

