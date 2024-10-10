Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Truist Financial

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

Accolade Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Accolade has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. GGV Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 242.9% during the first quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accolade by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

