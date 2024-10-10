Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Stephens

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

Accolade Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. Accolade has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accolade by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Accolade by 13.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accolade by 22.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

