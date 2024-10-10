ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.59, but opened at $21.91. ACM Research shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 515,330 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Xiao Xing sold 90,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $1,910,067.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,412,716.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Xiao Xing sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $14,987,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,703,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,890,627.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,619,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,428,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,463,767.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

ACM Research Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 496,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 70,227 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $8,640,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

