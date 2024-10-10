Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 10 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,012.19 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,038.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

